TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 82.09 bln rupees
November 20, 2017 / 3:44 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 82.09 bln rupees

    Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said
it accepted all 22 bids for 82.09 billion rupees ($1.26 billion)
at its two-day reverse repo auction on Saturday, through which
it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.
       
                                   REPO                   
   DATE      BIDS                  BIDS                FIXED
           RECEIVED              ACCEPTED               RATE
             No.      AMT (bln     No.     AMT (bln     (%)
                      rupees)               rupees)   
                                                      
  18/11       0          0          0          0        6.00
  17/11       6        31.60        6        31.60      6.00
  16/11       7        31.80        7        31.80      6.00
  15/11       7        30.11        7        30.11      6.00
  14/11       6        30.60        6        30.60      6.00
  13/11       7        28.40        7        28.40      6.00
  10/11       8        28.90        8        28.90      6.00
  09/11       7        37.15        7        37.15      6.00
  08/11       16       111.45       16      111.45      6.00
  07/11       14       57.15        14       57.15      6.00
  06/11       5        27.95        5        27.95      6.00
  03/11       6        26.70        6        26.70      6.00
  02/11       6        33.55        6        33.55      6.00
  01/11       5        29.10        5        29.10      6.00
  31/10       12       106.50       12      106.50      6.00
  30/10       22       156.95       22      156.95      6.00
  27/10       14       62.00        14       62.00      6.00
  26/10       5        30.40        5        30.40      6.00
  25/10       7        34.25        7        34.25      6.00
  24/10       4        25.30        4        25.30      6.00
  23/10       4        26.25        4        26.25      6.00
  21/10       0          0          0          0        6.00
  18/10       3        14.00        3        14.00      6.00
  17/10       19       129.30       19      129.30      6.00
  16/10       37       190.41       37      190.41      6.00
  13/10       7        28.40        7        28.40      6.00
  12/10       3        22.70        3        22.70      6.00
  11/10       3        21.30        3        21.30      6.00
  10/10       10       43.07        10       43.07      6.00
  09/10       28       187.64       28      187.64      6.00
  07/10       10       75.52        10       75.52      6.00
  06/10       3        17.50        3        17.50      6.00
  05/10       6        28.47        6        28.47      6.00
  04/10       4        21.17        4        21.17      6.00
  03/10       3        21.35        3        21.35      6.00
                                 REVERSE                  
                                   REPO               
   DATE      BIDS                            BIDS      FIXED
           RECEIVED                        ACCEPTED     RATE
              NO      AMT (bln      NO     AMT (bln     (%)
                      rupees)               rupees)   
                                                      
  18/11       22       82.09        22       82.09      5.75
  17/11       30       46.19        30       46.19      5.75
  16/11       27       40.02        27       40.02      5.75
  15/11       39       52.19        39       52.19      5.75
  14/11       34       62.80        34       62.80      5.75
  13/11       35       61.55        35       61.55      5.75
  10/11       76       362.58       76      362.58      5.75
  09/11       47       146.26       47      146.26      5.75
  08/11       37       81.92        37       81.92      5.75
  07/11       38       115.56       38      115.56      5.75
  06/11       49       157.52       49      157.52      5.75
  04/11       29       61.17        29       61.17      5.75
  03/11       41       174.57       41      174.57      5.75
  02/11       52       233.69       52      233.69      5.75
  01/11       42       144.05       42      144.05      5.75
  31/10       44       190.98       44      190.98      5.75
  30/10       38       111.76       38      111.76      5.75
  27/10       69       319.75       69      319.75      5.75
  26/10       52       309.85       52      309.85      5.75
  25/10       44       167.01       44      167.01      5.75
  24/10       34       76.31        34       76.31      5.75
  23/10       40       67.23        40       67.23      5.75
  21/10       33       63.16        33       63.16      5.75
  20/10       21       101.90       21      101.90      5.75
  19/10       9         5.66        9        5.66       5.75
  18/10       23       40.88        23       40.88      5.75
  17/10       41       83.62        41       83.62      5.75
  16/10       33       59.94        33       59.94      5.75
  13/10       76       187.44       76      187.44      5.75
  12/10       63       274.79       63      274.79      5.75
  11/10       50       108.44       50      108.44      5.75
  10/10       47       169.30       47      169.30      5.75
  09/10       35       56.65        35       56.65      5.75
  07/10       27       44.79        27       44.79      5.75
  06/10       40       80.02        40       80.02      5.75
  05/10       35       149.89       35      149.89      5.75
  04/10       60       280.05       60      280.05      5.75
  03/10       44       145.09       44      145.09      5.75
 Source text - bit.ly/2j7gmql
               bit.ly/2AcYuFe
               bit.ly/2zhL3nl
               
 ($1 = 65.0000 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom)

