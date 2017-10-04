FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Timeline: Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000
#Money News
October 4, 2017 / 12:34 PM / 14 days ago

Timeline: Changes to India's repo rate since June 2000

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India held its policy repo rate steady near seven-year lows of 6.00 percent on Wednesday after inflation surged, while also keeping the reverse repo rate unchanged at 5.75 percent.

Below is a timeline of changes to India’s repo rate since June 2001.

For a timeline of changes to the reverse repo rate see

* RATE (percent) EFFECTIVE DATE

6.00 02-08-2017

6.25 04-10-2016

6.50 05-04-2016

6.75 29-09-2015

7.25 02-06-2015

7.50 04-03-2015

7.75 15-01-2015

8.00 28-01-2014

7.75 29-10-2013

7.50 20-09-2013

7.25 03-05-2013

7.50 19-03-2013

7.75 29-01-2013

8.00 17-04-2012

8.50 25-10-2011

8.25 16-09-2011

8.00 26-07-2011

7.50 16-06-2011

7.25 03-05-2011

6.75 17-03-2011

6.50 25-01-2011

6.25 02-11-2010

6.00 16-09-2010

5.75 27-07-2010

5.50 02-07-2010

5.25 20-04-2010

5.00 19-03-2010

4.75 21-04-2009

5.00 04-03-2009

5.50 02-01-2009

6.50 08-12-2008

7.50 03-11-2008

8.00 20-10-2008

9.00 29-07-2008

8.50 24-06-2008

8.00 11-06-2008

7.75 30-03-2007

7.50 31-01-2007

7.25 30-10-2006

7.00 25-07-2006

6.75 08-06-2006

6.50 24-01-2006

6.25 26-10-2005

6.00 31-03-2004

7.00 19-03-2003

7.10 07-03-2003

7.50 12-11-2002

8.00 28-03-2002

8.50 07-06-2001

8.75 30-04-2001

9.00 09-03-2001

10.00 06-11-2000

10.25 13-10-2000

13.50 06-09-2000

15.00 30-08-2000

16.00 09-08-2000

10.00 21-07-2000

9.00 13-07-2000

12.25 28-06-2000

12.60 27-06-2000

13.05 23-06-2000

13.00 22-06-2000

13.50 21-06-2000

14.00 20-06-2000

13.50 19-06-2000

10.85 14-06-2000

9.55 13-06-2000

9.25 12-06-2000

9.05 09-06-2000

9.00 07-06-2000

9.05 05-06-2000

* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the

reverse repo rate. For further details, please see central

bank’s website: (www.rbi.org.in)

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam

