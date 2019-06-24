RBI confirms Deputy Governor Acharya has resigned

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Viral Acharya arrives to attend a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confirmed on Monday that deputy governor Viral Acharya has resigned.

Acharya submitted a letter a few weeks ago saying he was unable to continue his term beyond July 23 due to unavoidable personal circumstances, the RBI said in a news release.

“Consequential action arising from his letter is under consideration of the competent authority,” the RBI said.

The Business Standard newspaper earlier in the day reported that Acharya had resigned and would be returning to the New York University Stern School of Business in August instead of February next year.