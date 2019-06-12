Money News
June 12, 2019 / 9:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RBI panel defers reserves report for third time

1 Min Read

A guard stands next to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo outside its headquarters in Mumbai, India, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - A Reserve Bank of India panel deciding on guidelines for transfer of the central bank’s surplus funds to the government delayed submitting its report on Wednesday, due to a difference of opinion, officials said.

The six-member panel, headed by Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, which was originally supposed to submit the report in April, delayed it for a third time due to lack of consensus.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi, writing by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier

