RBI panel defers reserves report for third time

BENGALURU (Reuters) - A Reserve Bank of India panel deciding on guidelines for transfer of the central bank’s surplus funds to the government delayed submitting its report on Wednesday, due to a difference of opinion, officials said.
The six-member panel, headed by Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan, which was originally supposed to submit the report in April, delayed it for a third time due to lack of consensus.
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi, writing by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier