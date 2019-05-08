India's Chennai Petroleum to shut diesel unit for 60 days from August

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Chennai Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it would shut a diesel hydrotreater at its 210,000 barrel-per-day Manali refinery in Tamil Nadu for about 60 days from August, for a revamp to produce Euro-VI compliant diesel.

The company is also installing a gasoline desulphuriser to reduce sulphur content in the gasoline produced from fluidised catalytic cracker, the company said in an email.

“These facilities are targeted for completion by Sept. 19 and commissioning by end-Dec,” the company said.

India will fully migrate to Euro-VI compliant fuels from April 2020.

The gasoline desulphuriser will have an annual capacity of 0.6 million tonnes, while the capacity of diesel hydrotreater will be raised to 2.4 million tonnes a year from 1.8 million tonnes a year.