FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 10, 2018 / 10:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chennai Petroleum shuts crude unit at Manali refinery for 30 days

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd has shut a 74,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit at its 210,000 bpd Manali refinery in Tamil Nadu from Oct. 6 for about month for planned maintenance, the company has said.

Crude oil is dispensed into a bottle in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

The company has also shut some secondary units including a 0.8 million tonne a year fluidised catalytic cracker and a 2.2 million tonnes a year delayed coker for maintenance, the company said in an email response to Reuters query.

Chennai Petroleum is a subsidiary of the country’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp and meets the fuel requirements of southern India.

“IOC has made necessary arrangements to make up the shortfall in product supplies during the shutdown period,” the statement added.

The refinery has three crude units.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.