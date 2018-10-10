Chennai Petroleum shuts crude unit at Manali refinery for 30 days

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd has shut a 74,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit at its 210,000 bpd Manali refinery in Tamil Nadu from Oct. 6 for about month for planned maintenance, the company has said.

The company has also shut some secondary units including a 0.8 million tonne a year fluidised catalytic cracker and a 2.2 million tonnes a year delayed coker for maintenance, the company said in an email response to Reuters query.

Chennai Petroleum is a subsidiary of the country’s top refiner Indian Oil Corp and meets the fuel requirements of southern India.

“IOC has made necessary arrangements to make up the shortfall in product supplies during the shutdown period,” the statement added.

The refinery has three crude units.