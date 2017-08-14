BREAKINGVIEWS-Financial flirtation complicates China-India spat

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

MUMBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China and India are flirting and fighting. The Asian giants have been engaged in a tense standoff over disputed territory in a remote area of the Himalayas for more than one month, while trading unusually vitriolic insults and threats. Neither side has fired bullets at the other over a border dispute for more than 40 years. A deepening economic embrace between the two countries offer a new reason to keep the peace.

Graphic: China-India border dispute: tmsnrt.rs/2hlUh9H

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he courted his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping. The People's Republic has since consistently ranked as New Delhi's top trading partner, with the total relationship worth $71 billion last year, compared to $2.3 billion in 2000, according to India's Department of Commerce. Given the democracy's hunger for machinery and telecoms equipment, most of the flows have been in one direction, contributing to a $51 billion trade deficit with China in the year to end March.

The bulk of China's $1.6 billion of direct investment into India has also happened over the past three years. Suddenly, Chinese brands have become part of the daily life of Indian consumers. Mobile handset maker Oppo, for example, has grabbed market share and now sponsors India's national cricket team. Alibaba-backed Paytm is the country's largest mobile wallet with over 200 million users. Tencent is invested in popular online retailer Flipkart.

Both sides stand to lose from any military escalation. Beijing wants access to India's large and fast-growing market as growth slows at home. New Delhi's persistent current account deficit and massive infrastructure funding requirements mean it can ill-afford to rebuff foreign capital, even from a strategic competitor.

The heightened territorial tension underscores the fragility of these deepening ties. New Delhi is poised to block a $1.3 billion acquisition of India's Gland Pharma by China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, Bloomberg reported. And hardline right-wing political factions have renewed calls for a boycott of companies backed by Chinese capital. If that were to happen, Beijing could potentially retaliate by slowing down sales of things to India, including raw materials for drug makers or solar panels.

National security worries still trump financial ties, but a real break-up between China and India would be harder to get over than before.

On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani

CONTEXT NEWS

- India's military has increased operational readiness along the eastern Indian border with China, Reuters reported on Aug. 11 citing sources who were briefed on the deployment. Neither side shows any sign of backing off from a face-off in a remote Himalayan region near their disputed frontier.

- Troops from the two countries have been embroiled in a seven-week confrontation on the Doklam plateau, claimed by both China and India's tiny ally, Bhutan. The sources said they did not expect the tensions, involving about 300 soldiers on each side standing a few hundred feet apart, to escalate into a conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who fought a brief but bloody border war in 1962.

- Early in June, according to the Chinese description of events, Indian guards crossed into China's Donglang region and obstructed work on a road on the plateau. The two sides' troops then confronted each other close to a valley controlled by China that separates India from Bhutan. The valley gives China access to the so-called Chicken's Neck, a thin strip of land connecting India and its remote northeastern regions.

- China has repeatedly warned of an escalation if India does not order its troops back. The state-controlled Global Times said last week that if India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued the present course of action in the border, Beijing would have to take "counter-measures".

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: bit.ly/BVsubscribe