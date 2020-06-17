Top News
June 17, 2020

China says it has agreed with India to de-escalate border situation

1 Min Read

Indian army trucks move along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and India have agreed to de-escalate the situation at their border as soon as possible following a clash between the their troops, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told Indian Foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a phone call on Wednesday that India should severely punish those responsible for the conflict and control its frontline troops, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

China and India have blamed each other for the clash on Monday, which killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Andrew Heavens

