October 25, 2018 / 7:59 AM / in an hour

India hopes to sell more rice, sugar to China to cut trade gap

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India said on Thursday it was keen to sell more rice and sugar to China to bridge a widening trade deficit and cleared five more rice mills for exports of non-basmati varieties of the grain, taking the total to 25.

A man packs sugar for sale inside a shop at a marketplace in Ahmedabad, India, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India, which sent its first consignment of 100 tonnes non-basmati rice to China last month, said the south Asian nation has potential to export 1 million tonnes of rice to China “in a few years”.

India’s trade ministry also said in a statement the country could sell 500,000 tonnes of rapeseed meal to China every year after Beijing recently lifted a ban on imports of the animal feed from India.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Malini Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.