China says Indian actions in Kashmir are 'unilateral' during diplomatic meeting

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said it showed a “principled” stand on “unilateral” actions taken by India in a meeting between the two countries’ top diplomats on Monday.
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said he hoped India would play a constructive role in regional peace and stability, China’s foreign ministry said in a notice on its website following the meeting.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Wang India was willing to exercise restraint and improve its relationship with Pakistan, the ministry added.
Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez