India says Chinese move to build structure in its territory led to clashes

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s foreign minister spoke to a top Chinese diplomat on Wednesday to protest against what he said was an attempt to erect a structure in Indian-controlled territory that had led to border clashes, the Indian foreign ministry said.

Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and Wang Yi, one of China’s most senior diplomats, agreed on the call that “neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity,” the statement added.