China foreign ministry says unaware of reported border clash with India

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday he was not aware of any incident on the border with India after the Indian army said one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a “violent faceoff” there.

The Indian army said on Tuesday senior military officials from both sides were meeting to calm the situation. The two sides have been locked in a standoff in the western Himalayas for weeks.