China military demands India stop all provocations, return to dialogue

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s military on Tuesday demanded that India immediately stop all infringements and provocative actions against China and return to dialogue to resolve their disagreements, following reports of a border clash.

The remarks by Zhang Shuli, spokesman for the Chinese Western Theater Command, were published by Chinese state media and the military’s official newspaper following reports of a clash between Indian and Chinese troops that India called a “violent faceoff” on the disputed border between two countries.

India’s army said three solders were killed in Monday’s clash.