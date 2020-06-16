Top News
June 16, 2020 / 9:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese military suffers casualties in clash with India - Global Times editor

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese military suffered casualties in a border clash with Indian soldiers, the editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday.

“Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash,” Hu Xijin said in a tweet. He did not give further details.

The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and Liangping Gao; Editing by Andrew Heavens

