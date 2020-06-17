Russia hopes India, China find mutually-acceptable solution to border clashes - Ifax

A satellite image taken over Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India, parts of which are contested with China, June 16, 2020, in this handout obtained from Planet Labs Inc. Picture taken June 16, 2020. Mandatory credit PLANET LABS INC/via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it hoped India and China would find mutually acceptable ways to ensure security on their border following deadly clashes, the Interfax news agency reported.

India’s army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a stand-off between the two countries.