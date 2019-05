A man walks inside a conference room used for meetings between military commanders of China and India, at the Indian side of the Indo-China border at Bumla, in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and China have agreed to resolve market access issues “expeditiously” to promote a more balanced trade, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.

China is India’s second-biggest trading partner and a trade deficit has widened in favour of Beijing by nearly 75 percent to $63 billion since 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.