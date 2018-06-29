FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 3:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Police to probe sexual abuse case against five Christian priests in Kerala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOCHI, India (Reuters) - Police have ordered an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by five Christian priests in Kerala, two government sources told Reuters on Friday.

After receiving the complaint, the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church set up its own investigative commission on Tuesday and suspended the five priests pending the outcome of its inquiry.

The Orthodox Church Association welcomed the police investigation, but Mathew Abraham, chairman of the managing committee of the church, said the church believed that the priests were innocent.

Reporting by D. Jose; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj/Mark Heinrich

