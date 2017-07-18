FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
India raises tax on cigarettes
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#INWire
July 18, 2017 / 3:57 AM / 17 days ago

India raises tax on cigarettes

1 Min Read

A man smokes a cigarette along a road in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2016.Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has raised the total tax on cigarettes resulting in an increase of as much as 792 rupees ($12.31) for every 1,000 cigarettes, adding about 50 billion rupees ($777 million) in revenues for the government, finance minister Arun Jaitley said.

The higher rate will be effective from July 18, Jaitley told reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

The new tax rate is part of a new Goods and Service Tax (GST) unveiled on July 1 in the country's biggest tax reform in the 70 years since independence.

After GST was rolled out, cigarettes initially became cheaper because the total tax burden had come down by about 6-7 percent. The tax was increased after an uproar from anti-tobacco and several health groups.

($1 = 64.3400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aditi Shah. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.