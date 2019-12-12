One dead in Assam as protests over citizenship law turn violent - hospital

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - One person died in Assam on Thursday, a hospital official said, as police clashed with protesters opposing a law that would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries to seek Indian citizenship.

Ramen Talukdar, superintendent of Gauhati Medical College Hospital in Assam’s main city, said five protesters had been brought in with bullet injuries to the hospital and one of them had died.

India moved thousands of troops into the northeastern state to curb unrest as street demonstrations raged for the second consecutive day there. A movement against illegal immigrants has simmered for decades in Assam, which lies on the border with Bangladesh.