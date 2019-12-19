Calls, internet services suspended in parts of Delhi - Bharti Airtel customer care

A demonstrator holds up a placard during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Delhi, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Mobile carrier Bharti Airtel’s customer care on Thursday told customers it had suspended voice calls, SMS and internet services in parts of the Indian capital following days of protests across the city against a new citizenship law.

“We’re complying with instructions received from govt. authorities on suspending Voice, SMS and data in certain areas in Delhi,” Bharti’s customer care said on social media platform Twitter.

“Once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running.”