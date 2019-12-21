Top News
India's Modi summons ministers to discuss security situation following protests

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against a new citizenship law, outside Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a meeting with his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss the security situation in the country following protests against a controversial citizenship law, said two government sources.

At least 14 people have been killed in violent clashes between the police and protesters since parliament last week passed a contentious citizenship law, that critics say discriminates against Muslims and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

Reporting by Nigam Prusty, Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Rupam Jain

