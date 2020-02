A burnt car lies overturned at a damaged fuel station after it was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi urged its citizens bit.ly/2VpoJlS on Wednesday to be cautious after violent clashes broke out between Hindus and minority Muslims in parts of the city this week.

The violence erupted between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.