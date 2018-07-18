FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

India's coal demand rose 7.5 percent to 900 million tonnes in 2017/18 - minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s coal demand rose 7.5 percent to about 900 million tonnes in the year ending March 2018, Coal Minister Piyush Goyal told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Piyush Goyal gestures as he speaks during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Coal is expected to remain India’s main energy source for the next three decades, even as the country encourages the use of renewable power generation.

State-owned Coal India Ltd has been directed to boost production, Goyal said in a written reply to lawmakers.

India, the third world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitter and one of the world’s largest coal producers, depends on coal for about three-fifths of its energy needs.

Environmentalists that India’s rising use of coal at a time when many Western nations are rejecting the dirty fossil fuel will hamper the global fight against climate change.

India’s coal imports are expected to rise in 2018 after two consecutive years of decline, in what would be a setback to the government’s plans to reduce dependence on foreign supplies.

India’s thermal coal imports rose by more than 15 percent in the first three months of 2018.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
