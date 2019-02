A worker sprays water over piles of coal as a bulldozer shifts coal at Mundra Port Coal Terminal in Gujarat April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s thermal coal imports could rise by about 10 percent to 174-177 million tonnes in 2019, an executive from Adani Enterprises said on Tuesday.

“We expect strong demand from the sponge iron industry, amounting to about 40-50 million tonnes,” Rajendra Singh, chief operating officer of coal trading at India’s largest coal trader Adani Enterprises said at the Coaltrans conference.