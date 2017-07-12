FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
NCDEX to launch chickpea futures from Friday: sources
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
Entertainment
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
July 12, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a month ago

NCDEX to launch chickpea futures from Friday: sources

1 Min Read

A man roasts chickpeas in an oven at a workshop in Faisalabad October 24, 2012.Fayyaz Hussain/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will start trading in chickpea futures from Friday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The exchange will initially launch three contracts of chickpea, known locally as chana, said a source, who declined to be named.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India had suspended futures trading in June 2016 after chana prices spiked due to a drop in the production.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.