NCDEX to launch chickpea futures from Friday: sources

A man roasts chickpeas in an oven at a workshop in Faisalabad October 24, 2012.

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will start trading in chickpea futures from Friday, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The exchange will initially launch three contracts of chickpea, known locally as chana, said a source, who declined to be named.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India had suspended futures trading in June 2016 after chana prices spiked due to a drop in the production.