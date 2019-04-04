India allows 100,000 T of corn imports at lower duty

A workers empties a sack of corn kernels at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) market yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has allowed poultry producers and starch manufacturers to import up to 100,000 tonnes of corn at a reduced duty of 15 percent, according to a government order on Thursday, to tide over a shortage triggered by pest infestations and dry weather.

However, the crop must be free of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), according to the order.

India, the world’s seventh-biggest corn producer otherwise imposes a 60 percent import tax on the grain.

Stung by a sharp rise in local prices, poultry producers and starch manufacturers had asked the government to allow imports of half a million tonnes of corn at a reduced rate.

In 2016, India had allowed duty-free corn imports which totalled 181,000 tonnes.