India's 2016/17 cotton exports seen down 17 pct to 6 million bales - trade body
June 29, 2017 / 10:11 AM / a month ago

India's 2016/17 cotton exports seen down 17 pct to 6 million bales - trade body

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Workers push harvested cotton with their feet as they unload it from a supply truck at a cotton processing unit in Gujarat, India, October 20, 2015.Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's cotton exports in 2016/17 are likely to fall 17 percent from a year ago to 6 million bales, a leading trade body said on Thursday, as an appreciating rupee dented the competitiveness of the Indian fibre in the world market.

The world's biggest cotton producer is likely to have harvested 33.63 million bales of cotton in the 2016/17 season that started on Oct. 1, slightly down from 33.78 million bales a year ago, the Cotton Association of India said in a statement.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, China and Vietnam are the major buyers of Indian cotton.

(1 Indian bale = 170 kg)

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair

