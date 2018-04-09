India signs deals to export 200,000 bales of cotton to China - trade body

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India has signed contracts to export 200,000 bales of cotton to China in the past one week, the head of a trade body said, after Beijing last week sought to impose tariffs on cotton supplies from the United States.

Workers push harvested cotton with their feet as they unload it from a supply truck at a cotton processing unit in Kadi, Gujarat, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

India, the world’s second-biggest cotton exporter, is expected to export 7 million bales (each of 170 kg) of the fibre in 2017/18 against 5.8 million bales shipped in the 2016/17 season, Atul Ganatra, president of the Cotton Association of India, told Reuters.

India is looking to sell 2.5 million to 3 million bales to China in the next season beginning October, up from around 800,000 bales of expected exports in the 2017/18 marketing year, Ganatra said earlier.