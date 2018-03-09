FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 5:51 AM / in a day

India's top court upholds passive euthanasia with guidelines - chief justice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 9 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court ruled on Friday that individuals had a right to die with dignity, allowing passive euthanasia with guidelines in a landmark verdict.

The top court also permitted individuals to draft a “living will” specifying that they not be put on life support if they slip into an incurable coma.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India said, “human beings have a right to die with dignity”. Passive euthanasia will be applicable to only a terminally ill person with no hope for recovery, the court said.

In 2015, the death of a 66-year-old nurse Aruna Shanbaug, who was sexually assaulted and left in a vegetative state for more than 40 years, had sparked a national debate over the legalisation of euthanasia. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Malini Menon)

