December 21, 2017 / 5:30 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Special court acquits all accused in 2G telecoms case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A special court in India on Thursday acquitted former telecoms minister Andimuthu Raja, politicians and several business executives of graft and money laundering charges in the grant of telecoms licences in one of the country’s biggest graft scandals.

India's former telecommunications minister Andimuthu Raja speaks to the media as he leaves the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in New Delhi December 24, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Special judge O.P. Saini pronounced his verdict as “not guilty” for all accused due to lack of evidence.

The case relates to alleged below-market-price sale of lucrative telecoms permits bundled with airwaves in 2008, which a federal auditor said may have cost the government as much as $28 billion in lost revenue.

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Malini Menon

