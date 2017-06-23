FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's summer-crop planting area rises 9.6 pct - farm ministry
June 23, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 2 months ago

TABLE-India's summer-crop planting area rises 9.6 pct - farm ministry

2 Min Read

    June 23 (Reuters) - Indian farmers increased summer-crop
planting by about 9.6 percent from the same period last year,
government data showed, with cotton and oilseeds accounting for
a major share of the increase.
    Although the area used for summer planting has increased,
production will depend on a variety of factors, including the
weather conditions. 
    Oilseed planting was up 55 percent compared with the same
time last year, to 1.12 million hectares. 
    Area sown, according to the agriculture ministry, was seen
higher despite violent agitations over low prices and increasing
number of farmer suicides in India's biggest soybean producing
state of Madhya Pradesh.
    Cotton planting grew about 30 percent to 2.47 million
hectares.
    The following figures are provisional and are in million
hectares. Some numbers have been rounded off, and the table does
not include all crops.    
 Crop                2017/18  2016/17
 Rice                1.67     1.60
 Pulses              0.60     0.90
 Cotton              2.47     1.91
 Oilseeds            1.12     0.72
 Sugarcane           4.75     4.48
 Total               13.07    11.93
 
 (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

