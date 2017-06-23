TABLE-India's summer-crop planting area rises 9.6 pct - farm ministry

June 23 (Reuters) - Indian farmers increased summer-crop planting by about 9.6 percent from the same period last year, government data showed, with cotton and oilseeds accounting for a major share of the increase. Although the area used for summer planting has increased, production will depend on a variety of factors, including the weather conditions. Oilseed planting was up 55 percent compared with the same time last year, to 1.12 million hectares. Area sown, according to the agriculture ministry, was seen higher despite violent agitations over low prices and increasing number of farmer suicides in India's biggest soybean producing state of Madhya Pradesh. Cotton planting grew about 30 percent to 2.47 million hectares. The following figures are provisional and are in million hectares. Some numbers have been rounded off, and the table does not include all crops. Crop 2017/18 2016/17 Rice 1.67 1.60 Pulses 0.60 0.90 Cotton 2.47 1.91 Oilseeds 1.12 0.72 Sugarcane 4.75 4.48 Total 13.07 11.93 (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)