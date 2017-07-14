TABLE-India's summer crop planting area rises 8 pct - farm ministry

July 14 (Reuters) - Indian farmers increased summer crop planting by about 8 percent so far, from the same period last year, weekly government data showed, with cotton and pulses accounting for most of the rise. Although the area used for summer planting has increased, production will depend on a variety of factors, including weather conditions. Planting of pulses was up 24 percent compared with a year-ago period, to 7.46 million hectares. Soybean planting fell 11.7 percent to 7.34 million hectares because of low rainfall in key planting states such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra over the last two weeks. Summer crop planting began a month ago and will continue until October. The following figures are provisional and are in million hectares. Some numbers have been rounded off, and the table does not include all crops. Crop 2017/18 2016/17 Rice 12.58 12.03 Pulses 7.46 6.03 Cotton 9.09 7.39 Soybean 7.34 8.31 Sugarcane 4.79 4.52 Total 56.32 52.18 (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)