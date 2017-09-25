India's food grain output from summer crop seen down 3 percent

FILE PHOTO: A labourer carries vegetable oil packets on a tricycle as a man stands in front of his shop selling food grains, at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s food grain production from summer-sown crops is likely to fall 2.8 percent in 2017/18 from a year ago to 134.67 million tonnes on lower rice output, the government said on Monday.

Production of summer-sown rice is estimated to fall 2 percent to 94.48 million tonnes, while production of pulses could drop 7.5 percent to 8.71 million tonnes, the government said in a statement.

Cotton output could fall to 32.27 million bales from 33 million bales a year ago despite a rise in the crop area.

(1 Indian bale = 170 kg)