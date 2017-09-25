India's food grain output from summer crop seen down 3 percent

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s food grain production from summer-sown crops is likely to fall 2.8 percent in 2017/18 from a year ago to 134.67 million tonnes on lower rice output, the government said on Monday.
Production of summer-sown rice is estimated to fall 2 percent to 94.48 million tonnes, while production of pulses could drop 7.5 percent to 8.71 million tonnes, the government said in a statement.
Cotton output could fall to 32.27 million bales from 33 million bales a year ago despite a rise in the crop area.
(1 Indian bale = 170 kg)
Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon