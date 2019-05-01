India suspends operations at Paradip port after cyclone warning

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has suspended operations at a major port on its east coast until an impending cyclone makes landfall on Friday, a port official in the mineral rich eastern state of Odisha said.

India has started evacuating hundreds of thousands of villagers living along its northeastern coastline and also cancelled trains ahead of the severe storm.

“Paradip port operations will be suspended from tonight, all vessels have been told to leave the port,” S.K Mishra, traffic manager at the port told Reuters on Wednesday.