Rafale jet fighters fly above the aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle", after the completion of its 18 month-long renovation off Toulon, France, November 8, 2018. Christophe Simon/Pool via REUTERS/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will induct the French-made Rafale combat jet in September, the chief of the Indian air force B.S. Dhanoa said on Monday.

India has ordered 36 planes from Dassault Aviation as part of a modernisation programme of the air force which is phasing out its Soviet-era planes.