Money News
December 14, 2018 / 5:39 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects call for probe into Rafale jet deal

1 Min Read

A woman checks her mobile phone inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Supreme Court rejected petitions on Friday seeking an investigation into a fighter jet deal worth an estimated $8.7 billion with France’s Dassault Aviation, saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s deal for the purchase of 36 Rafale planes has become a major political controversy because of the escalating price and a decision to pick billionaire Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as a domestic partner.

However, the court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi dismissed the petitions calling for the establishment of a special investigation team to probe the deal.

“We don’t find any material to show it is commercial favouritism,” Gogoi said.

Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.