FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's end-June external debt at $485.8 billion: RBI
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
September 29, 2017 / 12:34 PM / in 18 days

India's end-June external debt at $485.8 billion: RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A security personnel member stands guard at the entrance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s April-June external debt rose 3 percent to $485.8 billion from the January-March quarter due to an increase in foreign investment inflows into debt markets, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the external debt to gross domestic product stood at 20.3 percent at the end of June, up slightly from 20.2 percent at the end of March, the RBI added.

On a residual maturity basis, short-term debt constituted 41.1 percent of total external debt at the end of June, down from 41.5 percent at the end of March.

Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.