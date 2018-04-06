FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
April 6, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

India defence ministry website hacked, Nirmala Sitharaman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian defence ministry’s website was hacked on Friday and the government was working to restore it, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

File Photo: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers a speech during the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken,” she said.

Screenshots shared on Twitter showed the website earlier displaying a Chinese character meaning a loose garment as worn by monks and an error message. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the images.

India has in recent years increased focus on digital initiatives and security, but hacking attempts remain common. In 2016, 199 federal department and state government websites were hacked, government data showed.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Nick Macfie

