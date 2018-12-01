Money News
India approves acquisition of defence equipment worth $431 million

India's Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles, mounted on a truck, pass by during a full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 23, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has approved the acquisition of defence equipment worth about 30 billion rupees ($431 million), the government said in a statement on Saturday.

The Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of supersonic cruise missile BrahMos for two Indian navy ships, which it said will form the primary weapon on-board the ships.

The government also approved procurement of armoured recovery vehicles for the Indian army’s main battle tank.

($1 = 69.6400 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nigam Prusty

