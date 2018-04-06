FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 10:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India issues request for information for fighter aircraft contract: air force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India issued a request for information to procure 111 fighter planes on Friday, the air force said in a notice, the first stage of an acquisition process for one of the world’s biggest military orders in play at the moment.

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Saab and Dassault are among the global manufacturers expected to compete for the order to equip India’s air force with military jets.

The planes have to be built in India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drive to build a domestic industrial base.

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani

Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani
