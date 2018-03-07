FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 7:02 AM / in 6 hours

India committed to lowering fiscal deficit in medium term - finance ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Government is “committed” to bringing down fiscal deficit in the medium term, a finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The government in its budget last month announced a fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of the gross domestic product for 2018/19 fiscal year starting April, higher than its previous target of 3.0 percent.

Besides, the government also expects Asia’s third largest economy to grow at 8 percent in the next couple of years, the official said.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

