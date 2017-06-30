FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
India's April-May fiscal deficit at $57.7 billion - government
#Money News
June 30, 2017 / 11:07 AM / a month ago

India's April-May fiscal deficit at $57.7 billion - government

1 Min Read

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017.Thomas White/Illustration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit touched 3.73 trillion rupees ($57.69 billion) during April-May period or 68.3 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March, government data showed on Friday.

The fiscal deficit was 42.9 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first two months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 676.7 billion rupees, the data showed.

India aims to bring down its federal fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 percent in the previous year.

($1 = 64.6575 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon

