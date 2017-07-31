India's April-June fiscal deficit hits 81 percent of full-year target - government

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's fiscal deficit touched 4.42 trillion rupees ($68.88 billion) during April-June period or 80.8 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March, government data showed on Monday.

The fiscal deficit was 61.1 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first three months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 1.77 trillion rupees ($27.59 billion), the data showed.

India aims to bring down its federal fiscal deficit to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in 2017/18 compared with 3.5 percent in the previous year.

($1 = 64.1650 rupees)