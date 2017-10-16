BPCL sells its first 50 ppm sulphur diesel cargo for export - traders

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) (BPCL.NS) sold a diesel cargo with a sulphur content of 50 parts per million (ppm) through an export tender for the first time, three industry sources said on Monday.

A worker rides a bicycle at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. refinery in Mumbai April 24, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/File Photo

The Indian refiner sold a combination cargo comprising 15,000 tonnes of 350 ppm sulphur diesel and 20,000 tonnes of 50 ppm sulphur diesel for loading from Mumbai over Oct. 21 to 25, the sources said.

The cargo was sold to Unipec at a discount of about $1 a barrel to Singapore quotes, they added.

While BPCL has exported higher sulphur gasoil grades in the past, this is the first time the refiner is exporting the 50 ppm sulphur diesel grade through a tender, said one of the sources.