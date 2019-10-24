India plans to restructure some government-owned companies

(Reuters) - India is looking at restructuring some government-owned companies, according to an advertisement in the Business Standard newspaper on Thursday.
The country’s disinvestment department is seeking to appoint advisers for restructuring aimed at “efficient management of the GoI’s (government of India’s) equities therein”.
The advertisement did not name the companies that would be restructured.
Reporting by Nidhi Verma in Delhi, additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu