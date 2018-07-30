FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
July 30, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

India mulls single regulator for e-commerce sector - document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is mulling a single legislation to address all aspects of e-commerce regulation, and it is also exploring the idea of setting up a single regulator to consider all sector-related issues, according to a draft policy document seen by Reuters.

A RuPay sign is seen on the door of an automated teller machine (ATM) while a user is seen, at a commercial building in Mumbai September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The federal government has indicated it aims to remove the legal fragmentation governing the e-commerce sector, according to the Draft National Policy Framework on e-commerce.

Some of the measures suggested in the draft include local data storage, mandating the use of state-run RuPay payments in online transactions and enhancing the participation of micro, small and medium enterprises in online retail.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
