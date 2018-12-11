Economist Surjit Bhalla quits PM Modi's advisory council

Surjit Bhalla, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, poses for a picture after an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian economist Surjit Bhalla resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic advisory council effective December 1, a spokesman in Modi’s office said on Tuesday.

News about Bhalla’s resignation comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India’s governor Urjit Patel quit abruptly after a months-long tussle over policy with the government.

Modi formed the council late in 2017 to address issues of macroeconomic importance.

The spokesman said Bhalla planned to join another organisation.

Bhalla was not available for comment.