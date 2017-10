Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian’s chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian will continue for one more year after his current term ends on Oct. 16, the finance ministry said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Subramanian, a former U.S.-based economist, was named to the position in 2014 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.