Arvind Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, speaks during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India has been intervening to stem the rupee’s appreciation, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said on Monday.

Subramanian said there was a “big” appreciation of the rupee between January and April which had adversely impacted Indian exports and the country’s import-competing sectors.