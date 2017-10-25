FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BREAKINGVIEWS-Investors embrace Indian bank recap on any terms
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Rohingya crisis
Myanmar's Rohingya exodus - A desperate escape
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Sea of black as thousands gather in Thailand for late king's funeral
Editor's Picks
Sea of black as thousands gather in Thailand for late king's funeral
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 25, 2017 / 8:00 AM / a day ago

BREAKINGVIEWS-Investors embrace Indian bank recap on any terms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shares of India’s 20-odd state banks added about $15 bln of market value on news of New Delhi’s planned bailout. The scheme should let lenders take proper hits on bad debts, and resume profitable business. Yet key terms, and allocations to individual banks, remain unclear.

Full view will be published shortly.

On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares of India’s public sector banks rose sharply on Oct. 25, a day after the government announced a $32 billion recapitalization plan to be rolled out over the next two years.

- Shares of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, and Union Bank had all risen more than 20 percent by 11:25 a.m. local time (0555 GMT). Most of the 20-odd state banks traded up more than 10 percent.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: bit.ly/BVsubscribe

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.