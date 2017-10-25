BREAKINGVIEWS-Investors embrace Indian bank recap on any terms

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

MUMBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shares of India’s 20-odd state banks added about $15 bln of market value on news of New Delhi’s planned bailout. The scheme should let lenders take proper hits on bad debts, and resume profitable business. Yet key terms, and allocations to individual banks, remain unclear.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shares of India’s public sector banks rose sharply on Oct. 25, a day after the government announced a $32 billion recapitalization plan to be rolled out over the next two years.

- Shares of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, and Union Bank had all risen more than 20 percent by 11:25 a.m. local time (0555 GMT). Most of the 20-odd state banks traded up more than 10 percent.

